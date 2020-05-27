Pittsburgh Protest Planned In Response To George Floyd's Death
The protest will take place downtown after protests took place around the country over the past several days.
George Floyd killing: Protests and riots across US despite police murder chargeGeorge Floyd killing: Protests and riots across US despite police murder charge
White man arrested after allegedly yelling racist slurs at Minneapolis peaceful protestersA white man was arrested in Minneapolis on Friday (May 29th) after he allegedly hurled racial abuse at a group of people who were peacefully protesting the killing of George Floyd.
"The peaceful..