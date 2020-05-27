Global  

Pittsburgh Protest Planned In Response To George Floyd's Death

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 01:48s
Pittsburgh Protest Planned In Response To George Floyd's Death

Pittsburgh Protest Planned In Response To George Floyd's Death

The protest will take place downtown after protests took place around the country over the past several days.

