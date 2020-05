Amitabh Bachchan sponsors 10 buses for migrant workers in Maharashtra

After Sonu Sood, Amitabh Bachchan sponsors buses for migrants amid covid-19 lockdown.

10 buses were flagged off from Mumbai amid pandemic.

The buses are scheduled for various parts in Uttar Pradesh.

Actor Sonu Sood has been helping migrants reach their hometowns.

On Friday, Sood also arranged a chartered flight for 167 migrant workers who were sent to Odisha from Kerala.

