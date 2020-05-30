Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Adele felt like Jennifer Lopez after organising her friend Alan Carr's wedding
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:22s - Published
Adele felt like Jennifer Lopez after organising her friend Alan Carr's wedding

Adele felt like Jennifer Lopez after organising her friend Alan Carr's wedding

Adele felt like Jennifer Lopez when she organised her friend Alan Carr's wedding, as she compared the experience to Jennifer's 2001 movie 'The Wedding Planner'.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

W24_SA

W24.co.za Adele says she felt like Jennifer Lopez in the 'Wedding' Planner while organising Alan Carr’s wedding 2 years ago… https://t.co/5DS3ioLJtY 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

J.Lo And A-Rod Join Black Lives Matter Protest [Video]

J.Lo And A-Rod Join Black Lives Matter Protest

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez took to the streets of Los Angeles on Sunday. According to CNN, the famous couple walked with protesters as part of a Black Lives Matter march. J Lo posted on..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published
Jennifer Lopez encouraged to speak out by her son [Video]

Jennifer Lopez encouraged to speak out by her son

Jennifer Lopez's 12-year-old son encouraged her to speak out about George Floyd's death.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:43Published
Watch E! News' fashion correspondent rate Jennifer Lopez’s most jaw-dropping looks [Video]

Watch E! News' fashion correspondent rate Jennifer Lopez’s most jaw-dropping looks

Jennifer Lopez is a total fashion icon. Watch E! News fashion correspondent break down her most shocking looks

Credit: In The Know Latinx     Duration: 02:07Published