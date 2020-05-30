Adele felt like Jennifer Lopez after organising her friend Alan Carr's wedding
Adele felt like Jennifer Lopez when she organised her friend Alan Carr's wedding, as she compared the experience to Jennifer's 2001 movie 'The Wedding Planner'.
W24.co.za Adele says she felt like Jennifer Lopez in the 'Wedding' Planner while organising Alan Carr’s wedding 2 years ago… https://t.co/5DS3ioLJtY 1 week ago
J.Lo And A-Rod Join Black Lives Matter ProtestJennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez took to the streets of Los Angeles on Sunday. According to CNN, the famous couple walked with protesters as part of a Black Lives Matter march. J Lo posted on..
Jennifer Lopez encouraged to speak out by her sonJennifer Lopez's 12-year-old son encouraged her to speak out about George Floyd's death.
Watch E! News' fashion correspondent rate Jennifer Lopez’s most jaw-dropping looksJennifer Lopez is a total fashion icon. Watch E! News fashion correspondent break down her most shocking looks