Protests turn violent overnight in Milwaukee

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS STORY- THERE IS NO CAPTIONING FORTHIS STORY.
JustTheNews Seven shot in Louisville as protests turn violent nationwide overnight https://t.co/IoaTlmqMB4 2 hours ago
[email protected] RT @washingtonpost: Seven shot in Louisville as police brutality protests turn violent nationwide overnight https://t.co/4gwEpIW6bZ 2 hours ago
FreedomExpressed 🌊🌊 Police brutality protests turn violent nationwide overnight in response to George Floyd's death - The Washington Po… https://t.co/89Tw0gb498 3 hours ago
MobilityScooterSpain RT @Andy_Burton: Seven shot in Louisville as protests turn violent nationwide overnight - The Washington Post https://t.co/7opcgpuPCR https… 3 hours ago
Andy Burton Seven shot in Louisville as protests turn violent nationwide overnight - The Washington Post https://t.co/7opcgpuPCR https://t.co/gxWO0j6rIN 3 hours ago
think for yourself RT @BoSnerdley: Seven shot in Louisville as police brutality protests turn violent nationwide overnight https://t.co/HdlddIBFEX 7 hours ago
Sherry Prince RT @nationalpost: Protests against police brutality turn violent overnight across U.S. as seven shot in Louisville https://t.co/dtXiQ3eFBh 8 hours ago
John N. Davis 20200529: WP : Protests against police brutality turn violent overnight across U.S. as seven shot in Louisville https://t.co/nCmMkEoC9l 10 hours ago
Oakland, San Jose Protests Over George Floyd Killing Turn ViolentTeam coverage from Da Lin and Andrea Nakano in Oakland and Maria Medina in San Jose on a wild night of protest and rioting. (5-29-20)
Minneapolis police officer charged with murder of George FloydA white former Minneapolis police officer was charged with murder on Friday after a bystander's video showed him pinning his knee into the neck of an unarmed black man who later died, an incident that..