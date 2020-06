Minimal presence of devotees at J-K temple for annual mela amid lockdown

Few devotees offered prayers at Mata Kheer Bhawani temple in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal on 'Annual Kheer Bhawani Mela and Yatra' on May 30 amid COVID-19 lockdown.

Devotees were seen following government norms. "We had told people to follow government instructions.

Over 80000 people used to come here for mela, but only a few this year.

2020's mela cancelled due to COVID", a priest told ANI.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in J-K stands at 2164.