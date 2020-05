PM Modi recounts ‘Article 370’, ‘Surgical strike’ on 1st anniversary of 2nd term

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a letter to the citizens of the nation on the first anniversary of his second term.

He listed abrogation of Article 370, settlement of the Ram Temple issue, criminalisation of Triple Talaq and the amendment to the Citizenship Act among the key achievements during his second term.

