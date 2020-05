Edmunds: It’s wrong to say gov always follow the science

Professor John Edmunds has said that it’s wrong for the government to say they’re always following the science when it comes to lockdown restrictions.

The scientist added that he understands the need for a return to normality, however we’re currently taking a risk.

Report by Browna.

