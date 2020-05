Air India pilot tests Covid +ve, Delhi-Moscow flight returns midway| Oneindia News Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:03s - Published 3 hours ago Air India pilot tests Covid +ve, Delhi-Moscow flight returns midway| Oneindia News Delhi-Moscow flight had to return midway after ground staff realised pilot had tested Covid positive; 2 people at MEA headquarters test positive, contacts asked to go on home quarantine for a fortnight; Chennai metro may install contactless elevators at all stations, a pilot lift is at its headquarters; Conbgress calls one year of Modi govt disappointing, disastrous management and diabolical pain and more news this hour #1yearModiGovt #ModiLetter #DonaldTrump #Lockdown5 0

