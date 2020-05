George Floyd protesters face off with cops outside Brooklyn police station

Hundreds of people furious at the death of George Floyd tried to surround a police station in Brooklyn, New York on Friday (May 29th) night.

Footage filmed outside 88th precinct in Clinton Hill showed tense scenes with police officers trying to drive back protesters and a Molotov cocktail exploding close to the entrance to the police building.

At one point in the video, several shackled protesters are led out of the police station.