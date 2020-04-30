Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Democratic Incumbent Faces Challenger In Pennsylvania House Of Representatives 20th District Race

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 02:06s - Published
Democratic Incumbent Faces Challenger In Pennsylvania House Of Representatives 20th District Race

Democratic Incumbent Faces Challenger In Pennsylvania House Of Representatives 20th District Race

KDKA's Jon Delano spoke with challenger Emily Kinkead and incumbent Adam Ravenstahl about the upcoming primary election.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

myles_g_smith

Myles G Smith RT @PeteTucker: For those unfamiliar with the Washington Post's lexicon, "moderate" in fact means "Republican." While it highlights that @… 8 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

GOP Hides Coronavirus Case In Pennsylvania Legislature [Video]

GOP Hides Coronavirus Case In Pennsylvania Legislature

Republicans in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives didn’t tell Democratic lawmakers about a GOP representative’s coronavirus diagnosis.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 00:59Published
Trump Calls House's Extended Recess A 'Vacation' [Video]

Trump Calls House's Extended Recess A 'Vacation'

Democratic leaders said lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives will not return to Washington. According to Reuters, plans were changed because of the continued risk of getting infected with..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published