Democratic Incumbent Faces Challenger In Pennsylvania House Of Representatives 20th District Race
KDKA's Jon Delano spoke with challenger Emily Kinkead and incumbent Adam Ravenstahl about the upcoming primary election.
GOP Hides Coronavirus Case In Pennsylvania LegislatureRepublicans in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives didn’t tell Democratic lawmakers about a GOP representative’s coronavirus diagnosis.
Trump Calls House's Extended Recess A 'Vacation'Democratic leaders said lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives will not return to Washington. According to Reuters, plans were changed because of the continued risk of getting infected with..