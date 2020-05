‘Delhi govt is four steps ahead of coronavirus’: Arvind Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday that his government was ‘four steps ahead’ of the novel coronavirus and was over prepared to deal with the situation.

He said, “It is a matter of concern but it is nothing to be scared of.

I assure you that your government is four steps ahead of coronavirus.” The CM also emphasised that the country cannot be in a permanent lockdown.

