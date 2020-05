Thousands of Brits hit the beach today (May 30th) as government advisors warned against easing lockdown measures too soon.

Brits crowd UK beaches as scientists warn about easing lockdown too soon

Thousands of Brits hit the beach today (May 30th) as government advisors warned against easing lockdown measures too soon.

Government advisers have voiced concern over the decision to lift England’s lockdown while thousands of people a day are still becoming infected with the coronavirus, warning that loosening restrictions could easily lead to a second wave.

But that warning didn't seem to bother the hundreds of people who flocked to Weymouth Beach in Dorset to enjoy the sunshine.