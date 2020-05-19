Global  

Piers Morgan has renewed his 'Good Morning Britain' contract

Piers Morgan has renewed his 'Good Morning Britain' contract

Piers Morgan has renewed his 'Good Morning Britain' contract

Piers Morgan has revealed that his on-screen partnership with 'GMB' co-host Susanna Reid will continue for at least one more year after he agreed a new deal with ITV.

