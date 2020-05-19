Piers Morgan has renewed his 'Good Morning Britain' contract Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:21s - Published 22 hours ago Piers Morgan has renewed his 'Good Morning Britain' contract Piers Morgan has revealed that his on-screen partnership with 'GMB' co-host Susanna Reid will continue for at least one more year after he agreed a new deal with ITV. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources Piers Morgan pens new GMB deal - and he's staying with the show The presenter, who usually co-hosts with Susanna Reid, is expected to continue fronting Good Morning...

Tamworth Herald - Published 1 day ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this Andy #PauseThePanic RT @AnonymousJourn9: Piers has put out this fake story today. His current contract runs to end of next year, he was off this week for crisi… 10 seconds ago