Trump Calls George Floyd Protests At White House 'Professionally Managed'

Video Credit: GeoBeats - Duration: 00:33s
Trump Calls George Floyd Protests At White House 'Professionally Managed'
President Trump tweeted about George Floyd.
Related news from verified sources

White House on Lockdown, Police Car Torched as George Floyd Protests Continue

The White House has been put on lockdown and a police car has been set on fire as protests numbers...
TMZ.com - Also reported by FOXNews.com


Hundreds Crowded Outside the White House to Protest George Floyd Killing and President Trump


TIME


Related videos from verified sources

Rapper Killer Mike begs Atlanta 'not to burn your own house down' [Video]

Rapper Killer Mike begs Atlanta 'not to burn your own house down'

Rapper Killer Mike addressed demonstrators on Friday night in Atlanta, saying it is not the time to destroy the city but to "plot, plan, strategize, organize and mobilize" for political change.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:00
Police and protesters in standoff outside of White House over Floyd's murder [Video]

Police and protesters in standoff outside of White House over Floyd's murder

Protesters and police officers were in a standoff outside the White House in the early hours of Saturday as a fourth day of protests sweeping across the U.S. It follows the death on Monday of an..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:46