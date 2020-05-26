SpaceX Set To Launch Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:00s - Published 1 hour ago SpaceX Set To Launch SpaceX and NASA are, once again, gearing up to try to make history by launching two astronauts into Earth's orbit on Saturday afternoon. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources Human spaceflight to enter ‘new era’ with local launch SpaceX is poised to make history in Florida this week with the first commercial launch of a...

bizjournals - Published 4 days ago



SpaceX launch: What is SpaceX and why is it working with Nasa? Ahead of the launch of the Crew Dragon mission, the BBC explains what SpaceX does exactly

BBC News - Published 4 days ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this