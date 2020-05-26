SpaceX Set To Launch
SpaceX and NASA are, once again, gearing up to try to make history by launching two astronauts into Earth's orbit on Saturday afternoon.
Clouds gather ahead of postponed NASA-SpaceX launch in FloridaTimelapse video captures storm clouds rolling over the Kennedy Space Center in Florida ahead of SpaceX's first launch scrubbed due to the weather
Take 2 for SpaceX's 1st astronaut launch with more stormsSpaceX is taking a second shot at launching astronauts, but rain and storm clouds are threatening more delays.