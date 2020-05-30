Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

2 people on bike? Here's how much fine you'll have to pay in Delhi | Lockdown

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:42s - Published
2 people on bike? Here's how much fine you'll have to pay in Delhi | Lockdown

2 people on bike? Here's how much fine you'll have to pay in Delhi | Lockdown

Delhi police fined a motorcyclist who had a pillion rider with him.

Only one person is allowed to ride a two-wheeler to ensure social distancing amid the Covid-induced lockdown in the national capital.

The biker, Birjit Chauhan, said that the fine amount was high for him, and vowed to not repeat the mistake, although he said that he had been unaware about the rule earlier.

Delhi has had over 17,000 Covid cases so far with over 390 deaths.

Over 7,000 people have also been cured or discharged in the national capital.

Watch the full video for more.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DChopra19

D Chopra RT @htTweets: 2 people on bike? Here's how much fine you'll have to pay in Delhi #lockdown https://t.co/g5VRzzLYPG 18 minutes ago

htTweets

Hindustan Times 2 people on bike? Here's how much fine you'll have to pay in Delhi #lockdown https://t.co/g5VRzzLYPG 29 minutes ago

chrisbelyea80

Chris Belyea @JeffD0967 @KarenMc59351183 @NMocsx @HectorPradoZ @CP24 Yeah no 😂 As much as I ride the bike about America being sh… https://t.co/IAWp1PrzJc 12 hours ago

chopaholyc

Chopaholyc due to a bike accident. it's just amazing how many people here actually believe in movies and tv shows they're wa… https://t.co/xKfUSACmBr 20 hours ago

Ashley_Logic

Sookie Stackhouse We’re looking into getting bikes. Y’all these thangs are super expensive. Bae out here talking about $1500 for two.… https://t.co/oWCvD1SRGj 22 hours ago

open2itnow

finding zen within @marisa_965 Much better off than many others. Here with Alex & her boyfriend & woman who rents a room here. Plenty… https://t.co/Q4P4fcNCX1 22 hours ago

GobCarlqvist

Gob Carlqvist @Da_v33d @Pflax1 Anecdotally, the 2 shops I work don't have much of anything under $1000 and won't get regular stoc… https://t.co/KzHjBQoeII 2 days ago

jDorai

Jay D @but_cyclists @spicygarage @cyclexcuse @joe_cressy Induced demand won’t work here, more bike lanes won’t mean peopl… https://t.co/hXgqfvgSpQ 2 days ago