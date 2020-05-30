2 people on bike? Here's how much fine you'll have to pay in Delhi | Lockdown

Delhi police fined a motorcyclist who had a pillion rider with him.

Only one person is allowed to ride a two-wheeler to ensure social distancing amid the Covid-induced lockdown in the national capital.

The biker, Birjit Chauhan, said that the fine amount was high for him, and vowed to not repeat the mistake, although he said that he had been unaware about the rule earlier.

Delhi has had over 17,000 Covid cases so far with over 390 deaths.

Over 7,000 people have also been cured or discharged in the national capital.

