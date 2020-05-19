Odisha CM Patnaik, Dharmendra Pradhan pay tribute to COVID-19 warriors

Odisha anthem 'Bande Utkal Janani' was played at CM Naveen Patnaik's Bhubaneswar residence on May 30.

The state anthem was played to pay tribute to the frontline workers of COVID-19.

Odisha Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera, senior sports officials, athlete Dutee Chand and several players sang Odisha anthem 'Bande Utkal Janani'.

Meanwhile, Union Mininster Dharmendra Pradhan also sang Odisha anthem at his Delhi residence and paid tribute to Odisha's COVID-19 frontline workers.

CM Patnaik had urged all Oriyas to sing the song at 5.30 pm today to encourage COVID warriors.

As of now, Odisha has recorded a total of 829 positive cases of coronavirus.