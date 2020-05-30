Global  

Omaha protests death of George Floyd at 72nd and Dodge St

Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 00:41s - Published
Tweets about this

OMAHAGEMGIRL

Janice Jhana Elks🌊🍑 @realDonaldTrump False. Protests in Omaha, NE were similar in scale to other cities yet Omaha has a republican mayo… https://t.co/N6fQXWA3m6 26 minutes ago

wagstl

WAG - Women’s Advocacy Group RT @thegarance: "Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Dallas, Richmond, Detroit, Fort Wayne, Brooklyn, Washington, Omaha, Denver, Des Moines... In cit… 4 hours ago

DougMeigs

Doug Meigs RT @OWHnews: Complete coverage of Friday's events in the aftermath of George Floyd's death while in police custody. Plus other headlines in… 4 hours ago

OWHnews

Omaha World-Herald Complete coverage of Friday's events in the aftermath of George Floyd's death while in police custody. Plus other h… https://t.co/gxYaBB37Vy 5 hours ago

thegarance

Garance Franke-Ruta "Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Dallas, Richmond, Detroit, Fort Wayne, Brooklyn, Washington, Omaha, Denver, Des Moines..… https://t.co/qBlGBidCQq 7 hours ago

Tigerghost

Christopher Walker @maddow Protests erupt in Omaha, NE Tear gas, pepper bullets, and arrests https://t.co/OTz39k7JQO 11 hours ago

jandennis1955

janQpublic🕆TrustThePlan🇺🇸#FlynnFighter RT @3NewsNowOmaha: Wednesday, looters tore through a Target in Minneapolis as protests raged in response to the death of George Floyd. Toda… 12 hours ago

cbritt1985

REDABI Police in #Omaha preparations made for expected #protests over #GeorgeFloyd #Murder https://t.co/6V8wvChqIS 12 hours ago


