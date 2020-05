Why Black Lives Matter Tucson decided not to organize in-person protests for George Floyd

NINE ON YOUR SIDESPOKE WITH THE EXECUTIVEDIRECTOR OF TUCSON SECONDCHANCE -- WHO IS ALSO A MEMBEROF BLACK LIVES MATTER TUCSON.TAJA DAVIS HAS HER REACTION TOWHAT NEEDS TO BE DONE.00: TAJA DAVIS, (HOME DEM( "ONTHE HEELS OF AHMAUD ARBERY --BREONNA TAYLOR -- AND A HOSTOF OTHER BLACK LIVES LOST ATTHE HANDS OF RACIALINJUSTICE... GEORGE FLOYD ISANOTHER NAME -- ADDED TO THATLIST." 00:26 LOLA RAINEY,EXEC.

DIR.

TUCSON SECONDCHANCE, MEMBER OF BLM TUCSON"THE STORY ITSELF IS A STORYWE'VE HEARD OVER AND OVERAGAIN.

BUT AT SOME POINT YOURECOGNIZE THAT WE ARE REACHINGA LEVEL OF SUCH DEPRAVITY ANDLACK OF HUMANITY THAT YOU ARECONVEYING TO A COMMUNITY OFPEOPLE - NOT JUST INMINNEAPOLIS, BUT ACROSS THECOUNTRY - THAT YOU SO DEVALUEBLACK LIFE.

THAT PEOPLE FEELTHEY HAVE NO PLACE TO GO WITHTHEIR PAIN AND RAGE, BUT INTOTHE STREETS." TO THE VIOLENTPROTESTS IN MINNEAPOLIS --RAINEY SAYS -- IT IS ASPONTANEOUS -- LAST RESORT --RESPONSE OF PEOPLE WHO FEELPOWERLESS AND IGNORED.

THATTHEY HAVE TO NOW LET RAGE --SEND THE MESSAGE.

00:04 LOLARAINEY, EXEC.

DIR.

TUCSONSECOND CHANCE, MEMBER OF BLMTUCSON "AND THAT'S WHAT YOUSAW HAPPEN WAS PEOPLE RISINGUP AND SAYING, 'NO MORE.'"HERE IN TUCSON -- RAINEY SAYS-- THE RAGE IS THERE -- BUTBLACK LIVES MATTERS TUCSON ISTAKING A DIFFERENTAPPROACH.... 00:10 LOLARAINEY, EXEC.

DIR.

TUCSONSECOND CHANCE, MEMBER OF BLMTUCSON "WHEN YOU TALK ABOUTTAKING TO THE STREETS ANORGANIZED MOVEMENT LIKE THAT,YOU HAVE TO BE AWARE THATYOU'RE PUTTING OTHER PEOPLE'SLIVES AT RISK.

ONE, BECAUSE WEARE IN A PANDEMIC AND THEREARE A LOT OF THINGS YOU CANNOTCONTROL WHEN PEOPLE ARE OUT INTHE STREETS LIKE THAT." SHESAYS -- THE INTENT FROMORGANIZERS -- MAY BE PEACEFUL-- BUT THEY CAN'T (FULLYCONTROL WHAT HAPPENS -- FROMEITHER SIDE OF THE ISSUE.

SORAINEY SAYS -- BLACK LIVESMATTER TUCSON -- IS DECIDINGTO TAKE A STEP BACK -- ANDWORK OUT DIFFERENT WAYS TOPROMOTE HEALING AND CHANGE.00:24 LOLA RAINEY, EXEC.

DIR.TUCSON SECOND CHANCE, MEMBEROF BLM TUCSON "WHAT ABOUT THETHREE OFFICERS WHO STOOD BYAND WATCHED?

THAT ISSYMPTOMATIC OF WHAT WHITESUPREMACY AND ACTION LOOKSLIKE.

INSTEAD OF LOOKING TO USTO TAKE ACTION IN THE STREETS,WHAT ARE YOU GOING TO DO ABOUTWHAT YOU SAW?

WHAT IS YOURROLE?

WHAT POWER DO YOU HAVETO CHANGE WHAT'S HAPPENED?BECAUSE YOU DO.

IT CAN'T JUSTBE BLACK PEOPLE WHO ARE ALWAYSLEADING THE CHARGE." 00: TAJADAVIS, (HOME DEM( .THAT IS THECALL TO ACTION TO NON- BLACKALLIES -- ACROSS THE NATION.AND BLACK LIVES MATTER TUCSONORGANIZED A VIRTUAL BLACKHEALING EVENT -- THAT TOOKPLACE THIS AFTERNOON.

AND BLACK LIVES MATTER TUCSONORGANIZED A VIRTUAL BLACKHEALING EVENT -- THAT TOOKPLACE THIS AFTERNOON.