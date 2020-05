Pro Barbers Answer Hair Questions from the Internet

You've got hair questions and these barbers have answers.

Learn everything you need to know about caring for your hair.

What are the best clippers?

Can you use kitchen scissors to cut your hair?

Vernon Scott @byvernonscott Miguel Gutierrez aka.

The Nomad Barber @nomadbarber Mark Bustos @Mark Bustos Beth Giuliano @bethgiulianohair Jason Schneidman @themensgroomer Matty Conrad @Matthew Conrad