Unlock 1: Lockdown 5 opened almost everything, ensure work from home, says ASSOCHAM secy gen

Ministry of Home Affairs of May 30 issued new guidelines for phased re-opening of all activities outside containment zones.

While reacting on the new guidelines, ASSOCHAM (The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India) Secretary General Deepak Sood said that the lockdown 5 has, in a calibrated way, opened almost everything that it's mentioning in 3 phases.

"We should ensure work from home as much as possible.

Virus is not gone, we've to be careful.

It's vulnerable phase and we have to take proper steps", he further added.