180 stranded migrant workers of Jharkhand arrive in Ranchi from Andaman and Nicobar Islands

A flight carrying 180 stranded migrant workers of Jharkhand from Andaman and Nicobar Islands arrived in Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport on May 30.

Migrants were flown back home from Andaman and Nicobar a day after 60 stranded workers returned to the state from Leh by a service flight arranged by the state government.