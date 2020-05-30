'Unlock 1': Shopping malls, religious places to reopen from June 08

The Ministry of Home Affairs, on May 30 issued new guidelines for phased re-opening of all activities outside containment zones for the next one month.

However, lockdown to continue in Containment zones till June 30, only essential activities will be allowed here.

After two months of nationwide lockdown in the view of coronavirus pandemic, shopping malls have been all geared up for new normal.

Shopping malls will be reopened from June 08 under first phase of unlock 01 condition.

Religious places hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services permitted to open from June 08.Schools, colleges, educational/ training/ coaching institutions will be opened after consultations with States and Union Territories under the second phase in the month of July.

However, reopening of International air travel, operation of Metro Rail, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks etc will be decided based on assessment of the situation.

Meanwhile, the total number of active cases of coronavirus pandemic mounted to 86,422 across the country.