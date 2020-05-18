Pro Chefs Make 8 Different Freezer Meals a Home

Join Andy Baraghani, Carla Lalli Music, Priya Krishna, Rick Martinez, Gaby Melian, Sohla El-Waylly, Christina Chaey and Amiel Stanek and at home as they make 8 different freezer meals.

Turn those frozen hot dogs and tortillas into delicious mala hot dog tacos.

Or take that frozen seafood and make yourself a nice chowder.