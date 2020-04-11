London sun-seekers jump gun on next stage of lockdown to soak up rays in Clapham Common Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:52s - Published 2 hours ago London sun-seekers jump gun on next stage of lockdown to soak up rays in Clapham Common As the lockdown related to the coronavirus pandemic begins to ease, crowds of sunshine seekers flocked to Clapham Common in south London on Saturday afternoon and largely ignored social distancing requ 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend As the lockdown related to the coronavirus pandemic begins to ease, crowds of sunshine seekers flocked to Clapham Common in south London on Saturday afternoon and largely ignored social distancing requirements during a spell of warm weather.



