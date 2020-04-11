Global  

London sun-seekers jump gun on next stage of lockdown to soak up rays in Clapham Common

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:52s - Published
London sun-seekers jump gun on next stage of lockdown to soak up rays in Clapham Common

London sun-seekers jump gun on next stage of lockdown to soak up rays in Clapham Common

As the lockdown related to the coronavirus pandemic begins to ease, crowds of sunshine seekers flocked to Clapham Common in south London on Saturday afternoon and largely ignored social distancing requ

As the lockdown related to the coronavirus pandemic begins to ease, crowds of sunshine seekers flocked to Clapham Common in south London on Saturday afternoon and largely ignored social distancing requirements during a spell of warm weather.




