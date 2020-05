UFC returns to Las Vegas for fight night on May 30.

The UFC returns to Las Vegas with a card that features a welterweight bout with title implications....

Β - - Β· *UFC Fight Night:** Woodley vs. Burns will be broadcast live on Saturday, May 30,...

Guido Carapellucci UFC Fight Night Returns to Las Vegas and the SBR Burns vs. Woodley Contest goes TONIGHT! https://t.co/AWVhTxMJd6… https://t.co/nIyytfcWUw 8 hours ago

SBR Genie RT @LProfits : UFC Fight Night Returns to Las Vegas and the SBR Burns vs. Woodley Contest goes TONIGHT! https://t.co/AWVhTxMJd6 Join #SBRF … 8 hours ago

Sports Interaction Tonight is the Night #UFC Fight Night returns this evening from Las Vegas. Main Event: Tyron Woodley is the -… https://t.co/MuNW2Zymw4 8 hours ago

Arslan Sherazi MMA returns to Las Vegas this weekend for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began with UFC holding a Fi… https://t.co/iHIKszeBpK 7 hours ago

EV Analytics Returns tonight at #UFCVegas πŸ“† Fight Night returns back home in Las Vegas as Tyron Woodley and Gilbert Burns head… https://t.co/ijBiiV7vaO 7 hours ago

'LLERO WATCH THIS: The @ufc returns to #LasVegas tonight. #UFCFightNight features Woodley vs Burns. Peep the preview here!… https://t.co/Y2wN7UsNlX 6 hours ago

KTNV Action News . @ufc is hosting its fight card at its #Vegas HQ tonight. https://t.co/cFrffefp7E https://t.co/99P3xDyBsQ 59 minutes ago