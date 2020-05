Watch: NASA, SpaceX launch American astronauts to Space Station from Kennedy Space Center

NASA and SpaceX launched astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken on a mission to the International Space Station at 3:22 pm Eastern Time.

'Demo -2' launch marks the first flight of NASA crew from the US soil since 2011 and the first launch of a rocket owned by SpaceX.

NASA has assigned two of its most experienced astronauts, Behnken and Hurley to the upcoming SpaceX mission.