Nasa launches US astronauts into space on SpaceX rocket
Nasa has launched two astronauts into space from US soil for the first time in nine years.
Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley are on their way to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard the Crew Dragon capsule after separating from SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket shortly after lift-off.
SpaceX successfully launches two Nasa astronauts into orbit in historic missionElon Musk's private rocket company SpaceX has sent two Nasa astronauts into orbit. Video filmed from Titusville in Florida shows the rocket launch.
Watch: NASA, SpaceX launch American astronauts to Space Station from Kennedy Space CenterNASA and SpaceX launched astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken on a mission to the International Space Station at 3:22 pm Eastern Time. 'Demo -2' launch marks the first flight of NASA crew from..