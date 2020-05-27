Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:01s - Published 1 hour ago Nasa launches US astronauts into space on SpaceX rocket Nasa has launched two astronauts into space from US soil for the first time in nine years. Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley are on their way to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard the Crew Dragon capsule after separating from SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket shortly after lift-off.