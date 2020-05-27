Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nasa launches US astronauts into space on SpaceX rocket

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:01s - Published
Nasa launches US astronauts into space on SpaceX rocket

Nasa launches US astronauts into space on SpaceX rocket

Nasa has launched two astronauts into space from US soil for the first time in nine years.

Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley are on their way to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard the Crew Dragon capsule after separating from SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket shortly after lift-off.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Alert: NASA astronauts blast off into space on a SpaceX rocket, heralding a new era in human spaceflight.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida (AP) — NASA astronauts blast off into space on a SpaceX rocket, heralding a...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Khaleej Times


SpaceX launch time - when to see SpaceX rocket carrying astronauts fly overhead

When is the SpaceX launch UK time? NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley are lifting off in the...
Tamworth Herald - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

fablecoyote

fablecoyote #BLM RT @Independent: SpaceX launches Nasa astronauts into orbit for first time https://t.co/y1DJrLW7Mn 7 seconds ago

cjmays01c

SassySenior RT @Justsaytruthnow: SpaceX makes history, launches NASA astronauts into space from US soil for the first time since 2011 https://t.co/Slnh… 15 seconds ago

georgiaboy1210

larryboy RT @tom_trotts: Congratulations @SpaceX, @NASA & @elonmusk!!! SpaceX makes history, launches NASA astronauts into space from US soil for… 32 seconds ago

Andypucker

Andy Historic liftoff: SpaceX launches NASA astronauts into orbit https://t.co/1sT8Jh7hQy 47 seconds ago

LovellVickie

Vickie Lovell SpaceX makes history, launches NASA astronauts into space from US soil for the first time since 2011 https://t.co/XFGd3Fk2ed 53 seconds ago

formerbondgirl

🇺🇸💜Deplorable patriot💜🇺🇸 RT @FairyQ15: Up,up and away. Stay safe Elon Musk’s SpaceX rocket launches two Nasa astronauts into orbit in historic manned mission to IS… 1 minute ago

princedavidokon

Idongesit David Okon | NeoPublicis.com #SpaceX #NASA successfully launches #LaunchAmerica on historc flight to international space centre. Falcon 9 rocke… https://t.co/VH3wX6suFg 1 minute ago

judbell43

Judith Bell RT @GuardianAus: SpaceX successfully launches Nasa astronauts into orbit https://t.co/lRhOO6qSgw 2 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

SpaceX successfully launches two Nasa astronauts into orbit in historic mission [Video]

SpaceX successfully launches two Nasa astronauts into orbit in historic mission

Elon Musk's private rocket company SpaceX has sent two Nasa astronauts into orbit. Video filmed from Titusville in Florida shows the rocket launch.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:47Published
Watch: NASA, SpaceX launch American astronauts to Space Station from Kennedy Space Center [Video]

Watch: NASA, SpaceX launch American astronauts to Space Station from Kennedy Space Center

NASA and SpaceX launched astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken on a mission to the International Space Station at 3:22 pm Eastern Time. 'Demo -2' launch marks the first flight of NASA crew from..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:51Published