Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hundreds Gather In Fairfax District As Part Of Latest Protest Over Deadly Arrest Of George Floyd

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:13s - Published
Hundreds Gather In Fairfax District As Part Of Latest Protest Over Deadly Arrest Of George Floyd

Hundreds Gather In Fairfax District As Part Of Latest Protest Over Deadly Arrest Of George Floyd

A large crowd has gathered for a protest planned by Black Lives Matter - Los Angeles.

Tom Wait reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BrendaEliaLara1

Brenda Elia Lara RT @CBSLA: Hundreds have gathered in the Fairfax District as part of a series of demonstrations sparked by the deadly arrest of George Floy… 20 seconds ago

trixywh

Trixy Wh RT @CBSLA: Hundreds have gathered in the Fairfax District as part of a series of demonstrations sparked by the dead… https://t.co/T2m0c9BcGG 5 minutes ago

CBSLA

CBS Los Angeles Hundreds have gathered in the Fairfax District as part of a series of demonstrations sparked by the deadly arrest o… https://t.co/iNLu4KN3Fa 6 minutes ago