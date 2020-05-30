Hundreds Gather In Fairfax District As Part Of Latest Protest Over Deadly Arrest Of George Floyd
A large crowd has gathered for a protest planned by Black Lives Matter - Los Angeles.
Tom Wait reports.
Brenda Elia Lara RT @CBSLA: Hundreds have gathered in the Fairfax District as part of a series of demonstrations sparked by the deadly arrest of George Floy… 20 seconds ago
Trixy Wh RT @CBSLA: Hundreds have gathered in the Fairfax District as part of a series of demonstrations sparked by the dead… https://t.co/T2m0c9BcGG 5 minutes ago
CBS Los Angeles Hundreds have gathered in the Fairfax District as part of a series of demonstrations sparked by the deadly arrest o… https://t.co/iNLu4KN3Fa 6 minutes ago