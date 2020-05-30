Hundreds Gather In Fairfax District As Part Of Latest Protest Over Deadly Arrest Of George Floyd Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:13s - Published 18 minutes ago Hundreds Gather In Fairfax District As Part Of Latest Protest Over Deadly Arrest Of George Floyd A large crowd has gathered for a protest planned by Black Lives Matter - Los Angeles. Tom Wait reports. 0

