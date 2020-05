Our Tony Atkins is out speaking with locals about the new curfew that goes into effect at 9 p.m.

City curfew in effect at 9 p.m. Saturday

NATIONAL GUARDSOLDIERS WILL BE HELPING M-P-DGUARD CITY BUSINESSES ANDLANDMARKS TONIGHT.

MILWAUKEE'SMAYOR AND POLICE CHIEF SHARINGTHIS INFORMATION IN A PRESSCONFERENCE TODAY, THAT GOTHEATED.

MAYOR BARRETT ANNOUNCINGTHE CURFEW WHICH IS SET TOSTART TONGHT AT 9.

THEANNOUNCEMENT ENDED SHORTLYAFTER A HEATED CONVERSATION."They shut that midtowncoronavirus center down... Butyou can use the national guardto treat us like animals."HEATED MOMENTS ENDING ANOUTDOOR PRESS CONFERENCE HELDA NUMBER OF THE CITY'S TOPOFFICIALS.THIS MAN, UPSET TOLEARN THE NATIONAL GUARD WILLBE SENT TO MILWAUKEE.

MAYOR TOM BARRETT WASJOINED BY CHIEF ALFONZOMORALES AND SHERIFF ERNELLLUCAS.

THEIR FIRST PUBLIC APPEARANCE SINCE THE UNREST BEGAN. THE MAYOR DID RESPOND TO THE UPSET MAN IN THE PRESS CONFERENCE.

HE ANNOUNCED A NEWCOVID-19 TESTING SIT WILL BEOPEN ON MONDAY AT BARACK OBAMASCHOOL ON SHERMAN AVENUE.REPORTING IN MKE....