Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Are Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients As Contagious As People Who Show Symptoms?

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:39s - Published
Are Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients As Contagious As People Who Show Symptoms?

Are Asymptomatic COVID-19 Patients As Contagious As People Who Show Symptoms?

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that around 35% of novel coronavirus COVID-19 infections are asymptomatic.

In other words, people infected with the virus show no symptoms at all.

But according to Business Insider, new research suggests the 35% figure may actually be a conservative guess.

Studies of cruise ship passengers in Argentina and patients in Wuhan, China showed roughly half of those who tested positive showed symptoms. Not only that, but the Wuhan study also showed those asymptomatic cases were only contagious for approximately half as long as those who had symptoms. Researchers from the University of California - San Francisco say asymptomatic spread is the "Achilles heel" of coronavirus mitigation strategies.

In other words, without testing asymptomatic patients, the US might continue to struggle to contain its COVIC-19 outbreak.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

28% of Covid patients asymptomatic: ICMR Study

At least 28% of 40,184 people who tested positive for Covid-19 between January 22 and April 30 in...
IndiaTimes - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

MohdHaffiszul

Mohd Haffiszul RT @NewsBFM: Asymptomatic Covid-19 patients do not have the potential to infect others. However, Malaysian Health Director General Datuk D… 44 minutes ago

shaliniadesai

Shalini RT @dil_rb: A Covid-19 Infected person with no symptoms is equally contagious. So, please do not take chance with social distancing and wea… 5 hours ago

dil_rb

Rajesh Bharatiya A Covid-19 Infected person with no symptoms is equally contagious. So, please do not take chance with social distan… https://t.co/9gSuQu7NxC 5 hours ago

NewsBFM

BFM News Asymptomatic Covid-19 patients do not have the potential to infect others. However, Malaysian Health Director Gene… https://t.co/uF34IFszAQ 5 hours ago

nebweber

Jeff Weber @JimGirouard132 @joelockhart @brithume I guess you haven’t been paying attention. We have now learned NEW informati… https://t.co/oqYHxIOnvL 2 days ago

hexinandflexin

ąཞı ɖơ۷ąɧƙııŋ RT @penn_state: Asymptomatic patients are not contagious for as long as those with symptoms, but that means they're harder to catch, says @… 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Ask Dr. Nandi: Up to 80% of COVID-19 infections are asymptomatic, a new case report says [Video]

Ask Dr. Nandi: Up to 80% of COVID-19 infections are asymptomatic, a new case report says

Newly released research shows that up to 80% of COVID-19 Infections are asymptomatic. Scientists who studied passengers aboard a cruise ship found that eight out of ten people had no COVID-19 symptoms,..

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 03:29Published
Ahmedabad Medical Association files PIL over COVID testing in private labs [Video]

Ahmedabad Medical Association files PIL over COVID testing in private labs

Ahmedabad Medical Association has filed a PIL against restrictions in COVID-19 tastings in private laboratories. "In Gujarat, particularly Ahmedabad, pvt doctors in non-COVID hospitals get many..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:01Published