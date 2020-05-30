Khloé Kardashian Responded: Why She Looks Different

Whether it's about her ex, Tristan Thompson, or her family's promotion of certain teas, Khloé Kardashian usually avoids social media drama.

But when she spotted some shade being thrown on her latest Instagram photo, she decided to clap back.

The picture shows her from the waist up, clad in a tie-dye Off-White turtleneck and sporting a full face of makeup, neon manicure, and slicked-back ponytail à la Ariana Grande.

As usual, Kardashian's post was quickly met with love and likes from both fans and celebrities.