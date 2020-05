SpaceX successfully launches two Nasa astronauts into orbit in historic mission Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:48s - Published 1 hour ago SpaceX successfully launches two Nasa astronauts into orbit in historic mission Elon Musk's private rocket company SpaceX has sent two Nasa astronauts into orbit. Video filmed from Titusville in Florida shows the rocket launch. Lift-off took place at Florida's Kennedy Space Center. "Wow, it's gorgeous! That's a huge rocket, huh?" the filmer can be heard saying in the video. 0

