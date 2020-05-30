Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Up To 3 Officers Hurt During Protests Near Trump Tower

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 01:02s - Published
Up To 3 Officers Hurt During Protests Near Trump Tower

Up To 3 Officers Hurt During Protests Near Trump Tower

Protesters have taken to the streets in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

CBS 2's Jeremy Ross is live.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MichalHigdon

Michal Higdon .@CharlestonPD spokesman, Charles Francis, confirms two men wearing #MAGA hats were punched during today's protest… https://t.co/5yMfmAxOF5 26 minutes ago

nside_my_box

Marla Denise It’s a war outside during a pandemic. What a country... https://t.co/Pp0vUIq3CD 30 minutes ago

RealStockton

Real Stockton Sheriff Lombardo. “It does not serve the memory of a man to destroy, loot, & hurt others in his honor. It does hono… https://t.co/GN2RsggqsQ 1 hour ago

shawnaj29

Shawna Jones RT @henrykleeKTVU: 60 looters detained, 18 arrested by @oaklandpoliceca, 4 held by mutual-aid outside agencies, 6 @oaklandpoliceca officers… 2 hours ago

ChrisHushNBC

CHRIS HUSH RT @nbcchicago: More Than 100 Arrested, Several Officers Hurt During Protests Friday, CPD Says https://t.co/nc3St1nNpY https://t.co/fA7CHyb… 3 hours ago

TrueCrimePoli

66613Skunky13 RT @boston25: Boston Police say 10 were arrested, one summoned and four officers were hurt during yesterday's protests in George Floyd’s de… 4 hours ago

Dealing4Meaning

David Chiu #YouMatter 😷🇺🇸🇭🇰🇹🇼😡🤒🇨🇳⚾️🐘🌳 RT @KatieKPIX: There was a lot of damage & destruction in Downtown Oakland last night during protests over the in custody death of #GeorgeF… 6 hours ago

teeboojie

TREN RT @nbcchicago: Chicago police say more than 100 arrested, several officers hurt during protests Friday https://t.co/Fbo3ACazTT https://t.c… 6 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Calls For 'MAGA Night' At White House After Protests [Video]

Trump Calls For 'MAGA Night' At White House After Protests

President Trump tweeted about the protests at the White House.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:36Published
Military could respond quickly to Minneapolis unrest -Trump [Video]

Military could respond quickly to Minneapolis unrest -Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday said the military could deploy troops to Minneapolis "very quickly" to respond to violent protests in the aftermath of a police killing of an unarmed black man.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:48Published