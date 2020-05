In South Korea, It Just Feels Like School's Out Forever

Undoubtedly, students of hundreds of South Korean schools, and their parents, were looking forward to school reopening on Friday.

But according to Business Insider, hopes were dashed when a surge in novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases forced a delay in reopening.

Korean health officials announced 79 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Among them, 69 were reported at a distribution center in Bucheon.

838 schools scheduled to resume classes on Friday remained closed.