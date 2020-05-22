SpaceX, NASA Make History With Falcon 9 Launch
SpaceX, NASA Make History With Falcon 9 Launch
NASA and Elon Musk's SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off Saturday afternoon, beginning a new era of commercial space flight; Skyler Henry reports for CBS2.
