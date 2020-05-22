Global  

SpaceX, NASA Make History With Falcon 9 Launch

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:25s - Published
SpaceX, NASA Make History With Falcon 9 Launch

SpaceX, NASA Make History With Falcon 9 Launch

NASA and Elon Musk's SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off Saturday afternoon, beginning a new era of commercial space flight; Skyler Henry reports for CBS2.

NASA, SpaceX review clears historic mission for launch next week

Washington DC (UPI) May 22, 2020 NASA and SpaceX cleared next week's historic SpaceX Crew Dragon...
Space Daily - Published Also reported by •ExtremeTechWorldNews


SpaceX rocket prepared for Demo-2 Mission

SpaceX rocket prepared for Demo-2 MissionKennedy Space Center FL (SPX) May 22, 2020 A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the company's Crew Dragon...
Space Daily - Published Also reported by •The Next Web



VickiVilaKazi

Dark Chocolate RT @BBCBreaking: Two US Nasa astronauts make history blasting into space in a rocket made by a private company, Elon Musk’s SpaceX https:… 13 seconds ago

Marc_ymarc

Marc Boehm RT @Marc_ymarc: USA TODAY: NASA and SpaceX make history by launching Americans into space from US soil. https://t.co/nx7lNAfRr6 via @Googl… 56 seconds ago

GeorgeL05179817

George Logan RT @jennfranconews: #BREAKING: NASA and SpaceX make history sending two astronauts to space for the first time since 2011 and marking the f… 1 minute ago

jocelin_loewen

jocelin 🖤 RT @gunsupnation: The flight director for today’s launch is a Tech grad!!! Once again, Texas Tech defies expectations! So cool! #Wreckem #F… 2 minutes ago

momomomo751

コトノハ RT @cnnbrk: Two NASA astronauts make history with their successful launch into space aboard a SpaceX rocket https://t.co/ecaVOk3IVP https:/… 2 minutes ago

theatrekidgelly

Gelly RT @TTUSystem: .@TexasTech alumna and #TTUSystem Regent Ginger Kerrick has been an integral part of @NASA’s historic #SpaceX launch. Kerri… 3 minutes ago

rjolmstead

Rhoda Jane Olmstead We go from watching @NASA and @SpaceX make history to watching @StarTrek 2009. Great day! ❤️ 4 minutes ago

zmontiel

Zulay Montiel RT @QuickTake: NASA and SpaceX will make history when they bring astronaut launches back to U.S. soil We spoke with pilots @AstroBehnken a… 5 minutes ago


Historic SpaceX launch sends NASA astronauts into space [Video]

Historic SpaceX launch sends NASA astronauts into space

SpaceX, the private rocket company of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, launched two Americans toward orbit from Florida on Saturday in a mission that marks the first spaceflight of NASA astronauts..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:28Published
Nasa launches US astronauts into space on SpaceX rocket [Video]

Nasa launches US astronauts into space on SpaceX rocket

Nasa has launched two astronauts into space from US soil for the first time in nine years. Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley are on their way to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard the Crew..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published