SpaceX, NASA Make History With Falcon 9 Launch

NASA and Elon Musk's SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off Saturday afternoon, beginning a new era of commercial space flight; Skyler Henry reports for CBS2.

Zulay Montiel RT @QuickTake : NASA and SpaceX will make history when they bring astronaut launches back to U.S. soil We spoke with pilots @AstroBehnken a… 5 minutes ago

Rhoda Jane Olmstead We go from watching @NASA and @SpaceX make history to watching @StarTrek 2009. Great day! ❤️ 4 minutes ago

Gelly RT @TTUSystem : . @TexasTech alumna and #TTUSystem Regent Ginger Kerrick has been an integral part of @NASA ’s historic #SpaceX launch. Kerri… 3 minutes ago

jocelin 🖤 RT @gunsupnation : The flight director for today’s launch is a Tech grad!!! Once again, Texas Tech defies expectations! So cool! #Wreckem #F … 2 minutes ago

George Logan RT @jennfranconews : #BREAKING : NASA and SpaceX make history sending two astronauts to space for the first time since 2011 and marking the f… 1 minute ago

Marc Boehm RT @Marc_ymarc : USA TODAY: NASA and SpaceX make history by launching Americans into space from US soil. https://t.co/nx7lNAfRr6 via @Googl … 56 seconds ago

Dark Chocolate RT @BBCBreaking : Two US Nasa astronauts make history blasting into space in a rocket made by a private company, Elon Musk’s SpaceX https:… 13 seconds ago