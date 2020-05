Curfew ordered for Downtown, Over-The-Rhine and West End Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 02:18s - Published 1 hour ago Curfew ordered for Downtown, Over-The-Rhine and West End Cincinnati's mayor ordered a 10 p.m. Curfew for Downtown and Over-The-Rhine Saturday night. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Related news from verified sources City imposes 10 p.m. curfew Saturday, Sunday in four neighborhoods The city of Cincinnati will impose a 10 p.m. curfew Saturday and Sunday nights in downtown,...

bizjournals - Published 8 hours ago





You Might Like

Tweets about this