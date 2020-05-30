Protests Continue In Downtown Dallas Near City Hall
Tensions grew between protesters and officers after a march Saturday that had remained mostly peaceful earlier in the afternoon.
'I Will Breathe' rally to protest police brutality and racism held in NashvilleOrganizers in Nashville are holding for a rally against police brutality and racism after the death of George Floyd.
Cleanup Begins For Businesses In Dallas That Were Smashed, LootedBusinesses in the downtown area of Dallas and in Deep Ellum have started the cleanup process after they were smashed and looted the night before as protests were marred by destruction.