Protests in the city of Minneapolis
Protests against have now spread across America, with violence reaching the cities of Detroit, Atlanta, New York and Washington.
& RT @JenetAllDay: How to Support BLM Protesters in Every City Where to Donate - PAPER https://t.co/CfPCVFhv4A 7 seconds ago
Angie Sink RT @WLWT: This is Cincinnati City Councilman Jeff Pastor. An emotional and fiery Pastor decries looting and vandalism across the city.
“T… 37 seconds ago
The Commie Virus is a Hoax RT @DanLimmert: Beverly Hills residents urged to stay inside as thousands of protesters converge on the city https://t.co/P0D7Da4wOx 1 minute ago
Val Street RT @TX_PAN: Here's where you can donate or find ways to help out in every city.
https://t.co/aYFfdES5rO 1 minute ago
fundofemme RT @COVIDResponseCU: no more cops on campus - @Columbia must cut its ties with the NYPD #DefundTheNYPD #AbolishThePolice and DONATE to prot… 1 minute ago
Amy Cannon RT @PhillyInquirer: Latest from #GeorgeFloyd protests in Philadelphia:
➡️ 13 cops injured in protests today, police commissioner says
➡️ S… 1 minute ago
Vjačeslavs Vološans 25% RT @shomaristone: George Floyd protest turns deadly; Minneapolis mayor requests National Guard
"We can have peaceful demonstrations," Minn… 1 minute ago
Brandon Buskowiak @realDonaldTrump @BreitbartNews Here is the accurate article. https://t.co/Qdy5kHKYtZ
These are the same people yo… https://t.co/ytQgjc94pD 3 minutes ago
George Floyd's Killing Triggers Mass Protests Across USUS cities across the country erupted for another night of violent protests Friday night.
Reuters reports flared demonstrators vented their anger over the killing of George Floyd by policeman Derek..
'Stop killing us' -protesters rage in New YorkProtests flared Friday night in New York City as demonstrators vented their anger over the killing of George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis this week after a white police officer knelt on..