At the Huntsville Police station, officers are trained to evaluate a situation and deescalate the situation and then use non-lethal tools, like tasers, only if necessary.

HUNTSVILLE POLICE ENCOURAGE DE-ESCALATING SITUATIONS WHILE TAKING SOMEONE INTO CUSTODY

This evening we are learning what non-lethal tools and methods huntsville police can use to respond to potentially dangerous situations.

This comes as protests spread across the united states in reaction to the killing of george floyd five days ago.

This comes as protests spread across the united states in reaction to the killing of george floyd five days ago.

Kannadi johnson/ huntsville resident "we just need both the community and the officers to work together."

Kannadi johnson lives in huntsville--and says after seeing what happened to george floyd in minneapolis, he wants to see change.

Kannadi johnson/ huntsville resident "to kneel on a man's kneck, that's wrong on so many levels."

Sharon brown/ huntsville resident "we have to treat people civilly and address it in a legal way."

And huntsville police officers say they are trained to do just that.

Lieutenant johnson/ huntsville police "we actually want to start with a verbal de-escalation, that's what we use the most."

Huntsville police tell me when it comes to taking someone into custody, they are taught to use non-lethal tools only when necessary.

Lieutenant johnson/ huntsville police "r-o-c spray, the taser, the baton, which is actually more of a distraction."

Police say it's an officers responsibility to monitor the health and safety of someone in custody.

Lieutenant johnson/ huntsville police "once the cuffs go on, you have to pay attention, you have to pay attention."

Huntsville police say after events like the killing in minneapolis, they typically reevaluate their procedures.

Lt.

Johnson says they're looking at when that department conversation can happen.