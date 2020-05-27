SpaceX Launches Into History
NASA successfully launched astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the International Space Station on a SpaceX rocket on Saturday afternoon.
Tina RT @RealMiamiEstate: @RealJamesWoods Not a decade later...a meer 3 1/2 years after #Obama leaves office, America successfully launches a ma… 49 seconds ago
D Nic Let’s celebrate this historic U.S. event!!! Was fun to watch!!
SpaceX makes history, launches NASA astronauts in… https://t.co/Iylan3j9Lz 2 minutes ago
Michael Means #ORPUW SpaceX makes history, launches NASA astronauts into space from US soil for the first time since 2011
https://t.co/fZEiFcofPh 2 minutes ago
RT @PSandovalShow: Excellent!
SpaceX makes history, launches NASA astronauts into space from US soil for the first time since 2011
https:… 6 minutes ago
Rossy Fernandez RT @Arizona_Ranger1: SpaceX makes history, launches NASA astronauts into space from US soil for the first time since 2011
https://t.co/yGJ… 6 minutes ago
RebeccaReigelsberger SpaceX makes history, launches NASA astronauts into space from US soil for the first time since 2011… https://t.co/QdvBldwhxa 9 minutes ago
Phil Sandoval Show Excellent!
SpaceX makes history, launches NASA astronauts into space from US soil for the first time since 2011
https://t.co/w4qgeSYWhN 16 minutes ago
Frank Maxwell BACK IN THE SPACE SADDLE AGAIN!
SpaceX makes history, launches NASA astronauts into space from US soil for the f… https://t.co/zU1kv2WqP5 19 minutes ago
SpaceX, NASA Make History With Falcon 9 LaunchNASA and Elon Musk's SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off Saturday afternoon, beginning a new era of commercial space flight; Skyler Henry reports for CBS2.
NASA, SpaceX try once again to launch American astronauts to Space StationNASA and SpaceX are scheduled to launch astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken on a mission to the International Space Station at 3:22 pm Eastern Time. 'Demo -2' launch marks the first flight of..