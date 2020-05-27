Global  

SpaceX Launches Into History

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:42s - Published
SpaceX Launches Into History

SpaceX Launches Into History

NASA successfully launched astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the International Space Station on a SpaceX rocket on Saturday afternoon.

