Protests and prayer take place in Terre Haute as people demand justice for George Floyd

Protesters -- protesters -- nationwide -- are taking to the streets -- demanding change after a white police officer killed a black man in minnesota.

Many -- linking arms just an hour ago -- after a day of protests in terre haute.

12:21:07 - :12 "we're tired.

We're angry.

We're disappointed.

We're sad that police won't speak up."

Hundreds marched from the courthouse to terre haute police headquarters -- demanding action.

Others joined together in prayer.

But still more say that's not enough.

We start this evening with the latest on what's led to protests around the country -- including here in the wabash valley.

It's a story that continues to develop after the death of george floyd.

The unarmed black man died at the hands of a police officer in minneapolis, minnesota.

The officer faces charges.

People cleaned up there today as debris smoldered.

This follows a fourth night of demonstrations.

The governor of minnesota said this morning that many of the protestors are outside agitators.

He added that the violence is no longer related to floyd's death.

"last night is a mockery of pretending this is about george floyd's death, or inequities, or historical traumas to our communities of color because our communities of color and our indigenous communities were out front fighting hand in hand to save businesses that took generations to build."

Protests also continue in other united states cities today.

That includes in los angeles, california.

This "aerial footage" is from a black lives matter protest.

And... the hoosier state has also seen protests.

This includes indianapolis.

Businesses had smashed windows -- some were looted.

Buildings have graffiti... including monument circle... and... the soldiers and sailors monument.

Right here in the valley... we've been following protests all day as people demand justice for george floyd.

"there's only so much one person can do until you start feeling helpless.

It's like your voice can't be heard."

One of those protests was today in downtown terre haute.

Black lives matter x3 protesters gathered at the vigo county courthouse... and then marched their way to the terre haute police department.

News 10 caught up with the organizer of the protest.

He says this is about justice... and hoping for a better future.

"we're out here for george floyd.

We're out here for every black life that's being lost to a corrupt cop that's supposed to be there to protect and serve."

A local woman says she was punched while waiting in traffic during the protest in terre haute.

She says she was in a truck and people were blocking the road.

She says she asked them to move.

That's when she says someone threw water on her.

Then... she says someone reached through her vehicle and punched her -- twice.

She says police took a report.

We confirmed with indiana state police that a trooper did take a report.

However -- there are no other details.

From protests in downtown terre haute... now -- to a prayer vigil outside the vigo county courthouse this morning -- a difference in tone.

People gathered to pray for george floyd and his family.

The service itself led to a bigger discussion about the root of the problem leading to protests nationwide... at least 1-person saying prayer is not enough.

"this is a man who died in a way that was unjust."

Roughly 60-people gathered between terre haute city hall and the vigo county courthouse to pray for george floyd.

A black man who died under the knee of a minneapolis police officer.

"hate gives rise to, or brings about, more hate."

Local pastor -- billy joe henry -- led the group in prayer saying what happened to floyd was wrong.

He used the words of doctor martin luther king, junior to call for peaceful protests.

His remarks about racism and segregation did not come without reaction from some in the crowd.

"because of what he sacrificed we see it a lot less than he did."{shouting "that's not true."

"amen.} "we see it lot less than he did."

Some of those shouts came from another local faith leader -- pastor dwayne malone.

He says the sermon failed to address the heart of this issue -- police brutality and racial injustice.

"people are dying daily at the hands of a system that's crooked and nasty.

Address that."

Some tried to talk to malone about his concerns... one woman -- approaching him with her children... malone saying -- prayer is not enough.

"we've got to go a lot deeper than this."

"this is where is starts, right?

But we've got to do more."

"we've got to do more.

I don't even really want to call this a start.

I came out hoping for better and i didn't get it."

Another woman -- taking issue with malone's reaction... "why doesn't he just leave?"

"because he's angry."

"well so are we because we were out here to support a black man and he wants to show hate..."

Those heated discussions led to a final prayer circle... but some still walked away frustrated -- and wanting more.

