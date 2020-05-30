Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

George Floyd's Killing Triggers Mass Protests Across US

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:35s - Published
George Floyd's Killing Triggers Mass Protests Across US

George Floyd's Killing Triggers Mass Protests Across US

US cities across the country erupted for another night of violent protests Friday night.

Reuters reports flared demonstrators vented their anger over the killing of George Floyd by policeman Derek Chauvin.

Floyd was an African American man who died in Minneapolis this week after a white police officer knelt on his neck.

From Minneapolis to New York City, Atlanta, and Washington, protesters clashed with law enforcement over the treatment of minorities by the police.

Prosecutors announced Friday that Chavin had been arrested on third-degree murder and manslaughter charges.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

OneNewsPage_AUS

One News Page (Australia) George Floyd's Killing Triggers Mass Protests Across US: https://t.co/0vszmB46xh #GeorgeFloydProtests… https://t.co/SpZK2YeeNp 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Pentagon: US Troops On Four-Hour Standby To Aid Minnesota [Video]

Pentagon: US Troops On Four-Hour Standby To Aid Minnesota

US military units are on a four-hour recall status to be ready if requested by the governor of Minnesota. The move from the Pentagon comes amid civil unrest following the killing of a black man by a..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:33Published
Civil unrest flares in U.S. cities over Minneapolis killing [Video]

Civil unrest flares in U.S. cities over Minneapolis killing

MINNEAPOLIS (Reuters) - The full Minnesota National Guard was activated for the first time since World War Two after four nights of sometimes violent protests that have spread to other U.S. cities..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:32Published