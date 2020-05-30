George Floyd's Killing Triggers Mass Protests Across US

US cities across the country erupted for another night of violent protests Friday night.

Reuters reports flared demonstrators vented their anger over the killing of George Floyd by policeman Derek Chauvin.

Floyd was an African American man who died in Minneapolis this week after a white police officer knelt on his neck.

From Minneapolis to New York City, Atlanta, and Washington, protesters clashed with law enforcement over the treatment of minorities by the police.

Prosecutors announced Friday that Chavin had been arrested on third-degree murder and manslaughter charges.