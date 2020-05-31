Contract Journos For Microsoft MSN, News To Be Dumped For Robots

Microsoft MSN and Microsoft News are downsizing their roster of reporters and are switching them out for artificial intelligence.

Gizmodo reports dozens of contract journalists are being phased out when their contracts expire on June 30th.

All of the roughly 50 journalists about to be terminated are employed through outside agencies.

Like all companies, we evaluate our business on a regular basis.

Microsoft spokesperson Statement via The Seattle Times.

I spend all my time reading about how automation and AI is going to take all our jobs, and here I am—AI has taken my job.

MSN Contract Journalist