In South Korea, It Just Feels Like School's Out Forever

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:38s - Published
Undoubtedly, students of hundreds of South Korean schools, and their parents, were looking forward to school reopening on Friday.

But according to Business Insider, hopes were dashed when a surge in novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases forced a delay in reopening.

Korean health officials announced 79 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Among them, 69 were reported at a distribution center in Bucheon.

838 schools scheduled to resume classes on Friday remained closed.

Instead, students were told to continue with remote learning.

South Korea is one of the few countries to get its coronavirus response right due to widespread testing, contact tracing, quarantine, and lockdown.

But this new setback forced the government to reinstate restrictions.

