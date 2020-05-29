Trump offers to send troops to quell Minnesota violence

President Trump offered to send U.S. military troops to Minneapolis "quickly" to help deal with an outbreak of violence that was said to be instigated by anarchists and outside agitators.

President Trump on Saturday called for a crackdown against violent protesters, first on Twitter and then during his departure from the White House, by offering to send soldiers to Minnesota.

"We have our military ready, willing and able if they ever want to call our military.

But we can have troops on the ground very quickly if they ever want our military.

We can have our military there very quickly.

They've got to be tough.

They've got to be strong." Trump's remarks came hours after he Tweeted that if protesters breached White House barriers they would be "greeted with the most vicious dogs, and most ominous weapons, I have ever seen." The Pentagon took the unprecedented step of putting military units on a four-hour recall status to be ready if they are called upon to support the first full activation of the Minnesota National Guard since World War Two.

The day started out peaceful on Saturday with non-violent protests stretching from the White House to the West Coast... with demonstrators expressing outrage over the death of George Floyd, a black man, by a white Minneapolis police officer, who has since been fired and arrested for murder and manslaughter.

But authorities warned of more violence during the night, citing the influence of outside groups, ranging from white supremacists to global anarchists, who they say are using the protests to spread chaos and violence.

Paul, Minnesota Mayor Melvin Carter: "Every single person we arrested last night, I was told was from out of state." Attorney General William Barr confirmed the idea that peaceful protests were being co-opted, but without any proof, he pinned the blame on left-leaning organizations.

"Groups of outside radicals and agitators are exploiting the situation to pursue their own separate and violent agendas.

In many places it appears the violence is planned, organized and driven by anarchic and left extremists groups, far-left extremist groups, using ANTIFA-like tactics, many of whom who traveled from outside the state to promote the violence." Minnesota's Governor Tim Walz had a warning for those looking to use peaceful protests over George Floyd's death to spread violence and destruction.

"So if you're on the streets tonight, it is very clear....you are not with us, you do not share our values and we will use the full strength of goodness and righteous to make sure that this ends."