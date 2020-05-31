Global  

Oakland Businesses Clean Up After Night of Vandalism and Violence

Oakland Businesses Clean Up After Night of Vandalism and Violence

Broken glass, boarded-up windows and spray-painted graffiti dominated downtown Oakland Saturday in the wake of overnight protests and riots, as city leaders deplored the violence.

Devin Fehely reports (5-30-20)

Tweets about this

MAXWORLDFACTS

MAXWORLDFACTS Oakland Businesses Clean Up After Night of Vandalism and Violence https://t.co/kHF7XitvFa via @YouTube 29 minutes ago

nbcbayarea

NBC Bay Area LIVE VIDEO: Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and city officials discuss the violence and vandalism that affected local bu… https://t.co/BSpqwYYcJz 3 hours ago

MikeinSFCA

MikeHunsche➰ RT @LeoMCastaneda: volunteers were out in oakland helping clean up after protests left businesses damaged, dozens arrested, with @NSavidge… 4 hours ago

LeoMCastaneda

Leonardo Castañeda volunteers were out in oakland helping clean up after protests left businesses damaged, dozens arrested, with… https://t.co/dePwFsiHJO 8 hours ago