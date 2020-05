CBS2 Cameras Catch Looters Breaking Into Alexander McQueen Store In Beverly Hills Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:46s - Published 21 minutes ago CBS2 Cameras Catch Looters Breaking Into Alexander McQueen Store In Beverly Hills CBS2 cameras were on the ground during a protest in Beverly Hills as a group of people broke into the store and ran out with merchandise. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Amazon’s Woodland Hills Grocery Store Temporarily Opens For Online Orders Only



Amazon’s first ever brick-and-mortar grocery store has temporarily opened in Woodland Hills, but with a catch: it’s only being used to fulfill online orders amid a surge in demand due to the.. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:21 Published on April 14, 2020