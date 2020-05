TO FERRY SPACE ASTRONAUTS TWOFRAENT INTEREST STATIONALSPACE STATION.AND MORE BREAKING NEWSCHOPPER 3 OVER THE SCENE HEREAT 7Pth AND CHESTNUT STREETSWHERE A PHILADELPHIA POLICEOFFICER IS BEING LOADED INTOAN AMBULANCE.REPORT ARE THIS OFFICER WASRUN OVER AT THIS LOCATION.AGAIN 7th AND CHESTNUT.PRELIMINARILY WE'RE TOLD ITLOOKS LIKE HE'S GOING TO BEOKAY.



Tweets about this Mr Maps RT @Tom_Winter: NBC News: A Philadelphia Police Department bike officer assigned to the Center City neighborhood was run over by a vehicle… 1 second ago The Year Of The Bat🦇 🇮🇳 RT @stillgray: From the Philadelphia police scanner: Police are looking for a white SUV that just ran over cop. Officer still waiting for r… 47 seconds ago Tom Winter NBC News: A Philadelphia Police Department bike officer assigned to the Center City neighborhood was run over by a… https://t.co/ZPhHYza09m 1 minute ago Tstrz Police officer run over by SUV during looting in Philadelphia. 14 officers injured. Protesters saying they’re requ… https://t.co/EGH23iJQb3 3 minutes ago Chris💉 RT @CBSPhilly: #BREAKING: Authorities say a #Philadelphia police officer was injured after run over in Center City following a day of viole… 7 minutes ago