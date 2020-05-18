Crews battle flames at Ocotillo Fire in Cave Creek
Fire officials say they have stopped forward progress on a brush fire that sparked in Cave Creek Saturday afternoon.
STANDBY AS WE PREPARE FORANOTHER ROUND TONIGHT.
Thomas Friend RT @kgun9: HAPPENING NOW: Multiple homes have caught fire and crews from several agencies are battling fast-moving flames after a brush fir… 2 hours ago
KGUN9 On Your Side HAPPENING NOW: Multiple homes have caught fire and crews from several agencies are battling fast-moving flames afte… https://t.co/RiZ6UOFTqr 3 hours ago
Crews making progress in fight against East Desert FireContainment is up to 50 percent as of Monday night.
Crews Battle Fire At Business Complex In HarlemFirefighters contained heavy smoke and flames at a business complex in Harlem on Sunday.