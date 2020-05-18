Global  

Crews battle flames at Ocotillo Fire in Cave Creek

Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 02:30s - Published
Crews battle flames at Ocotillo Fire in Cave Creek

Crews battle flames at Ocotillo Fire in Cave Creek

Fire officials say they have stopped forward progress on a brush fire that sparked in Cave Creek Saturday afternoon.

STANDBY AS WE PREPARE FORANOTHER ROUND TONIGHT.




